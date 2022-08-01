Tested: Anker’s new GaNPrime 65W USB-C power bank is the Swiss Army knife of chargers

Anker’s latest releases take a step up from the usual iPhone-centric designs we’re used to, delivering even more capable form-factors backed by the latest GaNPrime charging tech. Its new PowerCore 65W takes that up yet another notch by delivering USB-C charging speeds alongside an internal power bank for topping off gear at-home or on-the-go. But does that versatility justify the price tag?

Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W charger hands-on look

To close out last month, Anker launched an all-new collection of charging accessories. Arriving as some of its most capable options to date, the new GaNPrime lineup delivers six new versatile multi-port offerings all backed by the latest in USB-C tech.

Amongst those new chargers, one breaks the mold of being a typical wall adapter by stepping up to a 2-in-1 design. Centered around an internal battery, the same GaNPrime charging tech imbues the PowerCore 65W with 10,000mAh of power in a handheld form-factor. But whether that hybrid design is worth the $99.99 price tag is the real question, and we’re diving in for a closer look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one.

With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can easily charge up to 3 devices at once.

The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 4.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring.

9to5Toys’ Take

Many of Anker’s portable offerings as of late have been of the MagSafe variety, so when I saw that the new GaNPrime lineup was marking a return to more capable form-factors, I was eagerly awaiting getting my hands on the brand’s new hybrid charger. I’ve been able to play around with the GaNPrime PowerCore 65W for the past several days and have already found it to be quite the feature-packed and versatile charger.

Right out of the box, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W has the same premium build quality as the rest of Anker’s new lineup that we reviewed back on launch day. The casing is comprised of a grippy plastic that is paired with some imitative metal panels that seek to elevate the look; it’s not the most premium exterior, though should be able to stand up to being thrown in your bag and the like well into the future. And after all, you’re paying for the charging tech that’s inside over a pretty coat of paint on the outside.

As far as that actual charging tech is concerned, Anker is packing in its new GaNPrime power this time around. Just like the lineup at large, this new technology arrives as an alternative to the competing GaN III spec with much of the same features. Though the brand is throwing in some additional functionality that helps regulate temperatures, prioritize charging devices that need it the most, and more.

Specifically for the GaNPrime PowerCore 65W, Anker delivers a 3-port design that is capable of dishing out 65W of power at a time. That’s enough juice to supply some power to your MacBook while out and about, especially if it’s a 13-inch variant of the M1 or M2 machines, as well as topping off an iPhone and AirPods.

Sure three ports might not be the most either, but it is certainly enough for the use case that Anker is going for here. It’s not meant to be a charger that can handle every single application thrown its way, but more of a Swiss army knife that can do a lot while still taking up relatively little space in your bag.

Leaning into that flexibility most of all is the internal battery, which allows you to take the typical wall charging capabilities out and about. All of the GaNPrime features are centered around a 10,000mAh internal battery that can provide more than enough power to top off smartphones and the like several times over, as well as juice up more power-hungry gadgets like MacBooks and the like.

And when it does come time to recharge itself, there is a typical AC outlet plug built right into the back. This will top off not only the internal battery, but also provide passthrough charging to your devices at the same time. It’s a nice feature to see included, as a lot of the more affordable options out there that take on the same form as Anker’s latest only allow you to top off either your smartphone or the power bank itself — not both at the same time.

All that stacks up to deliver what Anker itself calls the best of both worlds, at least in terms of the charger market. And I frankly have to agree that the GaNPrime PowerCore 65W charger delivers on the at-home and portable functionality. While other multi-device chargers help you cut down on build in your EDC or at the nightstand, Anker’s latest accomplishes both and manages to do them equally well. There are very few compromises to be found, which goes a long way at justifying the $100 price tag.

