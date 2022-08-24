Hasbro Black Series Boba Fett helmet hits $87.50 low, plus Force FX Darksaber at $192

Amazon is now offering the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet for $87.49 shipped. Normally going for $125, this 30% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen with this deal matched at Best Buy for today only. Hasbro’s Black Series is a collection of life-sized props created to look just like what you see in the movies with this Boba Fett helmet coming straight out of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. You’ll find the design features the signature T-shaped black visor with additional design cues seen in the new series rather than being based on his original trilogy appearance. There is an integrated heads-up display alongside lighting and sound effects to round out this collectible, wearable helmet. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and head below for another Black Series deal from The Mandalorian.

Alongside the deal on the Boba Fett helmet, we’re also tracking a deal from the official Hasbro eBay storefront on the Black Series Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber at $192.29. This deal is also matched at Best Buy today only. Normally going for $279, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This unique lightsaber is featured in the Disney+ series and it serves as a “powerful symbol of leadership to the Mandalorians.” Now you can wield this saber with its advanced LED lighting and sound effects that use motion sensor controls to increase the realism. The lighting effects include progressive ignition, battle clashing effects, the molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and the first-ever white LED blade edge in a Force FX series saber.

After checking out these collectible Black Series props from Hasbro, be sure to stick around and check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. If you’ve been wanting to grab one of Microsoft’s current-gen Xbox Series S consoles and want to score some free games bundled with it, now is the time. You can even get the latest LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game for free when bundled with the console at $300.

Star Wars Black Series Mandalorian Boba Fett Helmet features:

Once regarded as one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy, Boba Fett seemingly met his demise in the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine. Fett has survived the beast and has now reclaimed his distinctive Mandalorian armor. Commemorate the live-action return of fan-favorite character Boba Fett with The Black Series Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet, inspired by the streaming series The Mandalorian on Disney+! This roleplay item with premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection. Featuring a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD), fans can imagine what it was like for the famous bounty hunter to reclaim his iconic armor and suit up for galactic action alongside The Mandalorian!

