Boba Fett’s new helmet from The Mandalorian joins Hasbro’s Black Series lineup; pre-order now

Hasbro is now expanding its Black Series collection of life-sized props by recreating an iconic Star Wars character who made their grand return in The Mandalorian. Sporting an all-new coat of paint from his recent Disney+ appearance, the latest Boba Fett helmet arrives with plenty of authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the new release and all of the details on locking in your pre-order to add this one to your Star Wars collection.

All-new Boba Fett helmet joins Hasbro’s Black Series

Towards the end of last year, the folks at Hasbro delivered its latest recreation of an iconic Star Wars prop with the launch of the Beskar-plated Mandalorian helmet. Now, the Black Series is adding yet another one of the Disney+ stars to its collection of memorabilia with a refreshed Boba Fett helmet.

Sporting the same overall design you’d expect to see from the infamous bounty hunter, the latest take on Boba Fett’s helmet from the Black Series arrives with a new coat of paint to fit in with the character’s redesign in The Mandalorian. There’s still that signature T-shaped black visor on the front and range finder on the side, but with some authentic details more accurate to the latest appearance rather than his debut in the Original Trilogy.

Alongside looking the part as a display-worthy addition to your collection, there are also some authentic feature inclusions, as well. There’s a built-in heads-up display alongside plenty of other lights and sound effects to complete the package on the wearable helmet.

With the Book of Boba slated to premiere on Disney+ come December, fans of the bounty hunter won’t have to wait too much longer afterward to bring home this new collection. As of now, it’s slated to begin shipping on January 1, 2022. Pricing is in line with other Black Series helmets we’ve seen, as the new Boba Fett edition arrives at $119.99. You’ll also benefit from Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee, so if there’s a discount between now and when it ships, you’ll be charged the lowest price.

After seeing the Mandalorian helmet sell out pretty much immediately after going live last year, it’s no surprise to see Hasbro return to give the OG Star Wars bounty hunter much of the same Black Series spotlight. And this time around, there’s is certainly plenty to like.

Considering the LEGO Group couldn’t execute on the refreshed Boba Fett design from his recent Disney+ appearance, it’s great to see that at least the folks at Hasbro could get the color correct. Let alone add in all of the other authentic details you’d expect to see.

