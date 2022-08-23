Xbox Series S has never been more affordable at up to $80 off, plus Series X deals and more

There was a time when it was nearly impossible to land a current-generation Microsoft console, but all that has changed and we are now tracking some serious Xbox Series S deals. These days Xbox Series X is, for the most part, readily available to folks looking to land a new Microsoft machine and we have even been seeing some solid price drops on the all-digital Series S across 2022. But alongside a recent FREE game promotion and some other notable price drops, the Series S – the console that was already the least expensive way to land a current-generation, hardware-based Xbox setup – is now more affordable than ever before. Alongside some straight $50 price drops on the base model configuration, the FREE game promotion at Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and straight from Microsoft delivers one of, if not, the best value we have tracked from reputable dealers yet. Head below for a closer look at the some of the best Series S deals ever and more.

Xbox Series S deals

Considering the FREE game bonus is available at so many retailers, the real value is going to be landing the title you’re most excited to play. For example, while Microsoft technically has the lowest price here, you won’t be able to land that copy of Elden Ring you were hoping to sink 40 hours into with your new Series S. So let’s quickly go over the best Xbox Series S deal and the highlight FREE game options to ensure you get the most value out of your new purchase:

Xbox Series X deals too?

While it is in-stock and ready to ship at Walmart right for $499 with free delivery, we are also tracking a notable offer on Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X right now. Over on eBay Daily Deals from a trusted seller, you can currently land a brand new machine with a bonus Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller thrown in for $540 shipped. While not a massive discount at up to $20 off the total value here, deals on Series X are essentially unheard of outside of bundles that are far more pricey and likely contain a bunch of extras you don’t want. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here.

After you have browsed the Xbox Series S deals, hit up today’s best console game deals are in our daily roundup and be sure to scope out the epic Fall Guys anniversary custom Xbox Series S console and controller if you haven’t yet. Then check out our coverage of Turtle Beach’s new REACT-R Xbox controller with Superhuman Hearing support at $40.

Xbox Series S FREE game bundle features:

Xbox Series S dealsThis bundle contains (1) Xbox Series S and (1) digital code for Elden Ring Standard Edition. Please allow up to 48-hours post purchase for digital code to be delivered via email.

Xbox Series S: Go all digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Xbox Series S deals: Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Elden Ring Standard Edition: Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

