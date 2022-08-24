Kingston’s 4TB Portable SSD undercuts and outpaces the competition at $400 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 4TB High Performance Portable Solid-State Drive for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and only recently seeing any kind of a price drop down to $480 at the beginning of the month, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low at $100 off and the lowest price we can find. A 4TB SanDisk Extreme portable model at about half the speed will run you $450 right now, for comparison. The XS2000 delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates as well as modern USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and a pocket-sized form-factor. While tested to be water and dust resistant as well as shockproof, it also ships with a rubber sleeve for added protection. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below.

The Kingston XS2000 is easily among the fastest portable SSD options in the price range, but there some more affordable options out there if you can wait a touch longer for file transfers and the like. The aforementioned SanDisk Extreme portable model with a 2TB capacity is on sale and coming in at more than $90 below the 4TB Kingston above right now if you can make do with half the storage.

Then go dive into our recent feature piece on the best portable SSDs out there. It includes all of the models mentioned in today’s post alongside some additional bang for your buck solutions so be sure to swing by to ensure you’re getting the right model for your needs. For something even more affordable, check out WD’s regularly up to $140 4TB Elements Portable Hard Drive at $90.

Kingston XS2000 4TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

