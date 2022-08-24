Samsung’s latest 55-inch 120Hz HDMI 2.1 OLED Smart TV now $600 off at $1,498 (Today only)

For today only, B&H is now offering the 2022 model Samsung S95B 55-inch HDR 4K UHD Quantum Dot OLED Smart TV for $1497.99 shipped. Price automatically applies in the cart. Regularly $2,100 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $1,800, this one has hovered between $2,198 and $1,998 from trusted Amazon third-party sellers and has never dropped below $1,798 there. Today’s deal is around $600 off and the lowest price we can find on the 2022 Samsung OLED display. Alongside Dolby Atmos audio and “4K AI Neural Processing,” this HDR 10+ TV features a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Hit up our launch coverage of the Samsung 2022 TV lineup and head below for more from $1,200.

More 2022 Samsung TV deals:

If it’s the LG displays you’re after, BuyDig is still throwing in some bonus Visa gift card credit you can use just about anywhere alongside solid price drops. The 2022 LG OLED 4K start from $1,247 with up to $300 in gift cards alongside the modern specs, 120Hz refresh rates, VRR support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Get a closer look at these deals before the bonus credit gets taken down in our recent roundup right here.

Samsung S95B OLED Smart TV features:

With roughly 8.3 million specially engineered self-illuminating pixels (ultra-fast switching tiny lights), contrast is virtually limitless. At its best in viewing settings with controlled lighting, the Samsung OLED is intensely cinematic. Experience everything you watch transformed to near-4K resolution by 20 AI-powered neural networks. Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with enhanced detail. Daringly discreet, this stylish TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Action movies, sports, and games look smooth and crisp up to 4K at 120 Hz. With Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ enhancements, you’ll virtually eliminate your lag and lessen blur.

