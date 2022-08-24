Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra hits $625 in 1-day refurb sale (Save 50%), S21 series from $390

Today only, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphone sale. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. All of the previous-generation discounts are headlined by a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB smartphone at $624.99. Down from the original $1,250 going rate, we previously saw the 128GB model at $804 back in March and today’s offer is a new all-time low at 50% off.

Even as all eyes are on Samsung for the new Galaxy S22 series and the more recent foldables, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be the latest, but arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Alongside the lead deal, there are also a collection of other Samsung Android smartphones up for grabs right here. As we noted above, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are easy highlights and the other two devices in the lineup are also discounted.

But if you want the latest from Samsung, you can now save $150 on various Galaxy S222 Ultra storage capacities. Delivering some of the best prices to date, everything starts from $1,050 and delivers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on top of all of Samsung’s latest tech.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

