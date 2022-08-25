ESR back to school sale takes 20% off MagSafe chargers, iPad keyboards, more

ESR is launching a new back to school sale today and taking 20% off an assortment of its popular iPhone chargers, iPad keyboard cases, and other accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $38, and you’ll need to apply code BACK20 at checkout. Students who verify their classroom status can save an extra 5%. Our top pick is the ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charger at $28.79. Normally fetching $35 or more, today’s offer amounts to over $7 in savings, is $1 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer, and is one of the best discounts to date. ESR’s HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charger arrives with a unique design that lets you convert between a mounted design on the nightstand to handheld use. The stand will elevate your handset for use at the desk, and has a magnetic pad that detaches with all of the charging tech in tow for powering your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W output. Head below for more.

Another notable option from the sale, ESR’s Rebound Magnetic iPad Pro Keyboard case is a great option for upgrading your productivity this fall semester. Now down to $135.99, this accessory typically fetches $170 and is now priced at the best we’ve seen this year. Magnetically snapping to the back of your iPad Pro, this case delivers a full keyboard with built-in trackpad to your iPadOS experience. It pairs over Bluetooth and sports an adjustable, floating hinge design similar to Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for all of the other discounted gear to deck out your back to school setup. You can also dive into this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for another assortment of discounted iPhone add-ons and the like starting at $11.

ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charger features:

This MagSafe-Compatible charger stand gives you fast and easy magnetic wireless charging. Charging pad and mount hold your phone securely in place; combine with HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock. Weighted base keeps stand steady, with reusable adhesive pad for extra stability. Wwitch from browsing to your favorite show in seconds; ball joint allows for a fully adjustable viewing angle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!