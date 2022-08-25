Smartphone Accessories: 30,000mAh Portable Battery with 18W USB-C $30, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesREMOSS
25% off From $11

ROMOSS Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30,000mAh Portable Battery with 18W USB-C PD at $29.87 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this saves just over $10 and marks the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. With a 30,000mAh capacity, this portable battery is great for those who need extra juice when not at home. It packs an 18W USB-C PD input/output as well as the ability to recharge via microUSB or even Lightning. The other outputs include two more USB-A ports with up to 3A of power available. Plus, you can simply put this battery in your bag to keep it with you anywhere thanks to its compact design.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Fully recharged power bank Sense 8+, the 30,000mAh capacity gives 12.6 full charges to iPhone 8, 7.2 to Samsung S9, and 4 full charges to iPad mini 4. A Must-have for unlimited gamers, for camping, hiking and all kinds of fests. It only takes 11 hours to fully recharge the 30,000mAh power bank with an 18W PD adaptor(Not inculde).

Charges QC-support devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes, 4 times faster than conventional chargers. 3 USB outputs enable to charge a mobile phone, a tablet simultaneously at maximum speed up to 3 amps.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
REMOSS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View and Flip Cove...
Official Disney toys, apparel, and plushies now 40% off...
CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is a flexible 240Hz OLED gaming mon...
ESR back to school sale takes 20% off MagSafe chargers,...
Chefman’s regularly $100+ TurboFry XL Touchscreen...
PlayStation DualSense Edge controller details: Modules,...
LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz UltraGear monitor falls ...
TOURIT’s popular backpacks and cooler bags up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments