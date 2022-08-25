Smartphone Accessories: 30,000mAh Portable Battery with 18W USB-C $30, more

ROMOSS Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30,000mAh Portable Battery with 18W USB-C PD at $29.87 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this saves just over $10 and marks the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. With a 30,000mAh capacity, this portable battery is great for those who need extra juice when not at home. It packs an 18W USB-C PD input/output as well as the ability to recharge via microUSB or even Lightning. The other outputs include two more USB-A ports with up to 3A of power available. Plus, you can simply put this battery in your bag to keep it with you anywhere thanks to its compact design.

Fully recharged power bank Sense 8+, the 30,000mAh capacity gives 12.6 full charges to iPhone 8, 7.2 to Samsung S9, and 4 full charges to iPad mini 4. A Must-have for unlimited gamers, for camping, hiking and all kinds of fests. It only takes 11 hours to fully recharge the 30,000mAh power bank with an 18W PD adaptor(Not inculde). Charges QC-support devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes, 4 times faster than conventional chargers. 3 USB outputs enable to charge a mobile phone, a tablet simultaneously at maximum speed up to 3 amps.

