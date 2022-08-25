Peloton Bike just launched on Amazon and is already $98 off at $1,348 low

After just finally making the jump to Amazon yesterday, the original Peloton Bike is now on sale for the very first time via the retailer. Right now, it has fallen in price to $1,347.66 shipped. That’s down from the $1,445 going rate you’d pay direct from Peloton and quite the rare chance to save. We hardly ever see price cuts on the premium fitness experience, let alone a chance to save $98 off the popular at-home package. The original Peloton Bike is one of the most beloved option on the market for diving into currated workout classes from home and sports a 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The exercise bike comes backed by delta-compatible pedals, manual resistance control, and a suite of other tech features like stereo speakers, a built-in camera and microphone, as well as Apple Watch support. Head below for more.

Even though Peloton is the leader in the curated at-home workout space, brands like Echelon have had success breaking into your home’s workout routine, too. Its EX3 Smart Connect Bike is a great option for avoiding some of the Peloton premium while bringing home a more than capable way to enjoy on-demand fitness classes. Clocking in at $800 on Amazon, this model does lack a touchscreen like the bike above, but still lets you take advantage of an exercise catalog without having to leave your house.

Peloton Bike features:

Peloton Bike offers game-changing cardio designed to motivate. Think of the convenience of a personal trainer and the excitement of a studio fitness class—now delivered to you at home on our stationary bike. Explore thousands of classes to vary your workouts throughout the week. Balance cycling and strength with yoga and meditation or take an audio guided walk or run outside using the Peloton App. Explore our lineup of 50+ instructors, and track your progress class after class using on-screen metrics to crush every goal you set.

