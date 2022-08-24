Nike’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + an extra 20% off: Running shoes, apparel, more

The Nike Member Event (free to sign-up) offers up to 50% off sale styles an extra 20% off with code STYLE20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals for back to school including running shoes, sneakers, apparel, outerwear, and accessories. Plus, Nike Members receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Shoes for men that are marked down to $144. These shoes are regularly priced at $180 and you can choose from seven color options. This style features a higher foam height to help provide an even softer feel. They’re great for indoor or outdoor runs as well. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!