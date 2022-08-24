Nike’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + an extra 20% off: Running shoes, apparel, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + 20% off

The Nike Member Event (free to sign-up) offers up to 50% off sale styles an extra 20% off with code STYLE20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals for back to school including running shoes, sneakers, apparel, outerwear, and accessories. Plus, Nike Members receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Shoes for men that are marked down to $144. These shoes are regularly priced at $180 and you can choose from seven color options. This style features a higher foam height to help provide an even softer feel. They’re great for indoor or outdoor runs as well. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Beam handwritten notes to the cloud and start from scra...
9to5Toys Daily: August 24, 2022 – M1 Pro MacBook Pros...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Magnetic Air Vent Car Ph...
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra hits $625 in 1-day refurb sale...
Samsung Endurance security cam-ready 128GB Memory Card ...
Kingston’s 4TB Portable SSD undercuts and outpace...
Amazon takes extra 15% off latest Philips Hue Color/Whi...
Holy Stone’s 4K GPS and 1080p FPV drones see up t...
Load more...
Show More Comments