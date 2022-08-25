Razer’s BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard with linear and silent switches falls to $100 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard with Linear & Silent Switches for $99.99 shipped. Down from $140, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for the linear model of this keyboard so far this year. With Razer’s mechanical yellow switches, the keys have an actuation point of just 1.2mm while having no tactile click. This makes the BlackWidow V3 ideal for use in an office environment. On top of that, there’s an ergonomic wrist rest included and doubleshot ABS keycaps as well. Plus, with Razer Chroma, you can customize this keyboard with RGB backlighting and also custom programming with popular games. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Consider instead checking out the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard. Sure, it’s not fully mechanical, as it uses Razer’s hybrid switch design. But, coming in at $40, this is a solid choice for budget-focused setups.

Did you see the deal that we found on Razer’s Halo Infinite edition DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse yesterday? It’s on sale for the first time at $50, which is down from its normal going rate of $80. It features a unique design that’s perfect for any Halo fan and is sure to take your setup to the next level. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on desk upgrades.

Razer BlackWidow V3 features:

FEEL THE DIFFERENCE. The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

