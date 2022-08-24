Razer’s Halo Infinite edition DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse sees first discount to $50

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $80 $50

Amazon is offering the Razer DeathAdder V2 Halo Infinite Edition Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked since launch. While this might not be the latest DeathAdder V3, you’ll find that this specific model is themed on Master Chief John-117’s motif from Halo Infinite. There’s the typical Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensor which auto-calibrates across mouse mats for greater precision. You’ll also find eight programmable buttons and a drag-free cord for a premium experience all around. Keep reading for more.

Though it only saves a few bucks, you could instead check out the Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse for $40 at Amazon. The reason it’s more affordable while being so iconic is that it doesn’t bear Master Chief’s motif. But, it does have a 25,600 DPI sensor and would make a great choice for a gaming setup for sure.

Be sure to check out the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset which is on sale for a new low of $120. That’s down from a list of $180 direct from Razer and $140 or so at Best Buy, making today a great time to further upgrade your PC gaming setup with more Razer gear. Then swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Halo Infinite Edition Mouse features:

With over 10 million Razer DeathAdders sold, the most celebrated and awarded gaming mouse in the world has earned its popularity through its exceptional ergonomic design. Perfectly suited for a palm grip, it also works well with claw and fingertip styles. The Razer DeathAdder V2 continues this legacy, retaining its signature shape while shedding more weight for quicker handling to improve your gameplay. Going beyond conventional office ergonomics, the optimized design also provides greater comfort for gaming—important for those long raids or when you’re grinding your rank on ladder.

