Today’s the last day to pre-order Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 at up to $160 off

Earlier in the month, Samsung revealed two of its all-new foldable smartphones and today is the final day to lock-in your pre-orders with some savings attached. Starting to ship out tomorrow, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still on sale at Amazon. Right now the elevated 512GB capacity sells for the same price as the entry-level configuration, dropping down to $1,799.99 shipped. You’ll typically pay $1,920 once the smartphone officially ships, with today’s offer marking the last chance to save $120 on the all-new device.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our announcement coverage.

Those very same pre-order savings also carry over to the other new foldable from Samsung, with its Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB now also on sale. This handset rests at $999.99 for the elevated capacity, matching the price of the 128GB model. That’s $160 off what you’ll pay starting tomorrow and is an all-time low.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrives much the same as last year’s model, but with some quality of life changes packed into the flip phone-style form-factor. There’s still a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, but that now comes backed by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a larger battery. Head over to 9to5Google for a full rundown of what’s new this time around.

Then make sure to go check out the price cut we tracked earlier in the week on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a. It might not be the latest from Samsung, but this is marking only the second cash discount period, and delivers $50 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low of $399 for those in search of a more affordable handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

