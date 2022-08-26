Bundle Aqara’s compact E1 HomeKit hub with three Zigbee door sensors at $59 (Reg. $70)

Aqara’s official Amazon storefront now offers the HomeKit-enabled E1 Smart Hub with three Zigbee Door and Window Sensors for $58.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, this package delivers everything you need to expand your Siri setup with $11 in savings. This is the best value in months and the second-best we’ve seen this year. Delivering a compact form-factor, the E1 Hub from Aqara is an easy way to expand your HomeKit smart home’s capabilities with Zigbee sensors and accessories. It plugs right into anything with a USB port, and lets you take advantage of the brand’s wide range of add-ons. In this case, you’re getting three door and window sensors for automating your setup based on opening doors, unclosed windows, and other statuses. You can also learn everything else you need in our HomeKit Weekly coverage.

If you’re looking to really load up your setup with some new gear, the featured bundle allows you to take advantage of any Aqara sensors. The following offerings are all on sale, as well, and offer various ways to unlock the capabilities of your HomeKit setup. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings.

Then don’t forget that you can save on a collection of Philips Hue light bulbs right now. Amazon is taking an extra 15% off an assortment of both Color and White Ambiance offerings, all of which arrive with Bluetooth and Zigbee support starting at $20.

Aqara E1 HomeKit Hub features:

Aqara’s smallest yet powerful smart home hub acts as the brain of all your smart home devices. Supports up to 128 both classic and the latest Aqara devices. In the meantime, it enables you to enjoy the benefits of the fastest, most stable, and energy-efficient Zigbee 3.0 technology.

