Amazon takes extra 15% off latest Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance smart bulbs from $20

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs to some of the best prices of the summer. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and you’ll need to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons. Our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55.23. Down from $65, this is one of the lowest prices of the year, the second-best since its MSRP bumped up in May, and good for $10 in savings. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Head below for more from $20.

A19 bulbs:

Candle E12 LED bulbs:

If your HomeKit setup could use some even flashier upgrades, earlier in the week we saw price cuts go live on Nanoleaf Lines modular lighting kits. Packing all of the brand’s usual Siri-enabled ambient lighting tech into a unique design that splashes color onto the wall, the starter kit is now on sale for $180 alongside the expansion set at $60.

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

