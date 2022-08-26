Save $111 on MSI’s Curved 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at its new low of $199, more

Amazon is now offering the MSI OPTIX 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $199 shipped. Normally going for $310, this solid $111 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this monitor. With the 1000R curve, this monitor will increase your immersion into games and content while also reducing eye strain that can occur with flat panels. When gaming at high refresh rates, screen tearing can become a big issue but MSI implemented AMD FreeSync Premium support into its monitor so every gaming session is fluid and smooth. You’ll even have some LED backlighting to accent everything else with the inputs handled by two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitors deals for more on hardware and peripherals. CORSAIR just recently announced its all-new XENEON FLEX gaming monitor which, as its name implies, can be flexed into a curved or flat display. This 45-inch monitor will run with a 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and an OLED panel. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

MSI OPTIX 27-Inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Wide Color Gamut: Gameplay colors and details will look more realistic and refined, to push immersion to its limits.

Best Hybrid Solution: The perfect hybrid display for both PC and console gamers, easily swap between the two devices.

Freesync Premium dynamically matches the refresh rate of the display to the frame rate of the GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!