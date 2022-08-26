Add the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic to your battlestation at $40 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $39.99 shipped in black. Regularly $50, like it goes for directly from Razer, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked all year (and our previous mention) outside of a brief offer at $35. It is also the second-lowest total we have seen on the black model. A more affordable solution than the $60 X model and the now $124 Seiren V2 Pro (also at the second-lowest we have tracked on Amazon), it delivers a solid audio input solution that matches the rest of your Razer battlestation and won’t break the bank in the process. You’ll find a super cardioid pickup pattern specifically for your voice designed to make sure “background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.” It also ships with what Razer refers to as a “heavy-duty tilting stand,” but it can also be detached and mounted on a boom or mic stand if you want. Check out our launch coverage of the V2 X model and this hands-on review of the Emote variant while you’re at it. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is certainly a solid price for a USB mic from a notable brand. Even the HyperX SoloCast that was highlighted in our best podcast equipment feature goes for $50 right now. But if you’re not partial to the name brands, something like the TONOR TC-777 model will likely do the trick at $30 shipped on Amazon right now.

Be sure to check out our hands-on video review of the MSI Immerse GV60 streaming mic, then dive into the brand new Audio-Technica AT2020-X. The latest, next-generation model in the brand’s popular AT2020 series delivers 96kHz recording resolutions alongside a multi-function LED and an included desktop stand. You can get a closer look at what it has to offer in our launch coverage right here.

Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic features:

Ultra-Precise Supercardioid Pickup Pattern: The Razer Seiren Mini is tuned with a tighter pickup angle, so it can focus on your voice while ensuring that background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.

Professional Recording Quality: With its 14mm condenser capsule and flat frequency response, the mic broadcasts your voice with stellar clarity that’s filled with crisp highs and deep lows.

Ultra-Compact Build: Made for minimalist or smaller setups, it barely takes up any desk space and is discreet on-camera, putting more focus on you. Easy to bring along if you need take your streaming elsewhere.

