Goal Zero takes 20% off nearly entire lineup of Yeti power stations and solar panels from $48

Goal Zero is now launching a new Amazon storefront sale as we leave summer behind and head into fall, discounting a selection of its camping- and tailgate-ready portable power stations, solar panels, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, these are some of the best discounts to date at 20% off almost all of the brand’s popular Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for having around the house. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Yeti portable power station deals:

To complement the power stations themselves, Goal Zero is also marking down its selection of companion Nomad solar panels. There are quite a few different offerings which can supply up to 200W of power to a connected Yeti station, as well as smartphones and the like. These are all sitting at 20% off and new 2022 lows, as well.

Boulder rugged solar panel deals:

Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station features:

This Yeti power station delivers award-winning power when you need it—anywhere. It has dependable, powerful lithium-battery technology, 7 versatile port options, and optimized solar charging. It’s as simple and easy as that. The Yeti 1000 Core features a capable 1200-watt inverter (2400-watt surge) designed to handle everything from power-hungry devices and electronics to small appliances. Power laptops, portable fridges, coffee makers, and more.

