Google’s latest Chromecast gives you access to 4K HDR playback at 2022 low of $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Chromecast with Google TV for $39.98 shipped. Normally going for $50, this deal marks the new 2022 low price while also coming within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. You can also pick up this Chromecast from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart with Walmart matching the deal here and Best Buy at one cent higher. Google’s latest Chromecast comes equipped to playback 4K HDR content with access to your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and even more. Unlike previous Chromecasts, this entry acts more like the Fire TV and Roku streaming sticks with Google TV driving the smart functionality. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $25. While this is a step down from the Chromecast above, you still get everything you need to get up and running including an HDMI cord. You won’t be playing back 4K HDR content here as it is limited to 1080p content but you will still have access to your favorite streaming apps with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri integration to boot. You will have control over the Roku player with the free Roku mobile app if you misplace the simple remote that is included and can even listen to what is playing privately through the app.

Looking for something on the higher end? Check out this deal we’re tracking for the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote. Currently going for $120, this deal is dropping down from $179 to match the 2022 Prime Day deal. Here you’ll get the Apple TV powered by the A12 Bionic chip to bring 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port alongside the redesigned Siri Remote.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Get fast streaming, and enjoy a crystal clear picture up to 4K and brighter colors with HDR

Your home screen displays movies and TV shows from all your services in one place; get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing habits, and content you own

Create a kids profile to access movies and shows for the family; pick a playful avatar and theme, set parental controls to restrict what streaming services are shown, limit watching time, and set a bedtime

Press the Google Assistant button on the remote and use voice search to find specific shows, or search by mood, genre, actress, and more; control the volume, switch inputs, play music, and get answers, hands-free

