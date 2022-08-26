Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 turns your gaming laptop into a full battlestation at $120

Amazon is now offering the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s 20% discount marks a return to the all-time low. This is only the second time we’ve seen the price drop this low, as well. Converting your portable gaming rig into a more appropriate solution for the desktop battlestation, the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 features an anodized aluminum build that uplifts your machine for improved airflow. On top of just the ergonomic benefits, Razer has also packed in a 4-port USB-C hub complete with dual USB-A for peripherals, a full USB-C port, and an HDMI output for connecting to a display. Don’t forget the classic Razer RGB lights built into the base, either. Head below for more.

While certainly not quite as battlestation-ready, this Soundance alternative will have your gaming laptop elevated for far less at under $29. This offering provides all of the same airflow perks as the lead deal, just without the RGB lighting or the built-in USB-C hub. Even so, it’ll make it a bit easier to center your desktop setup around a portable gaming machine.

This week, we’re also tracking a selection of other discounted Razer peripherals to upgrade the gaming setup. Ranging from microphones and headsets to help out with streamers and the like, there are also flagship keyboards and more all detailed in our guide.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 features:

Designed for 13”, 15”and 17” Razer Blade laptops, this ergonomic laptop stand is back and built to boost your performance with a 4-port USB-C hub. The additional USB-C power delivery port unlocks pass through charging for any laptop that supports USB-C charging. Finally this stand is crafted to maximize airflow and simplify cable management so you can connect a variety of devices to customize your perfect setup.

