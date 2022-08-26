Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 delivers S Pen support and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance at $654

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 256GB for $653.86 shipped. Down from the usual $780 price tag you’d more regularly spend, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at $126 off. This comes within $5 of the all-time low, which we’ve only seen once before back in June. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

A notable upgrade your Galaxy Tab S8 would be picking up a folio case for bringing some extra protection into the mix, and this option from Fintie should do the trick. It’ll only set you back $23 at Amazon, and sports a magnetic closure to pair nicely with the auto sleep/wake functionality and multi-angle stand design.

As far as the latest from Samsung goes in the smartphone playing field, its new Galaxy S22 Ultra is still on sale. Courtesy of Amazon as well, this week you’ve been able to score $150 in savings across various storage capacities while locking in the second-best prices from $1,050.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8, a top-of-the-line tablet designed to help you get more out of your day, wherever you happen to be. Take that video call for work at a coffee shop. Lose yourself in your favorite music videos at the park. Whatever you’re doing, make the day yours with an impressive but surprisingly portable 11″ LCD display that’s easy on the eyes, giving you plenty of space to get things done no matter where you are.

