Dell’s G15 gaming laptop with 12th Gen i7 and RTX 3060 sees $250 discount to $1,150 low

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of gaming computers from $1,080 shipped. Our top pick is the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 at $1,149.99. Down from $1,400, today’s deal saves $250 and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked, which coincidentally is an all-time low. Designed to give you the ability to play your favorite games anywhere, this laptop packs the latest technology from both NVIDIA and Intel. With the i7-12700H, you’ll find support for DDR5 with 16GB of the latest RAM modules pre-installed. Plus, the RTX 3060 is great for most 1080p and some 1440p gaming. It delivers support for both DLSS and DLAA titles, is compatible with all games that offer ray tracing, and even has NVENC for those who stream or record their content. The NVENC is an onboard encoder which allows you to capture gameplay without adding extra load to the graphics card or processor. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $35, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Don’t forget to check out the latest Cooler Master CK721 65% mechanical gaming keyboard that we found on sale last night. It ships with clicky blue switches and is down to $96 right now. That’s a discount from its normal $120 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the ways you can save on upgrading your setup.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop features:

The Alienware-inspired thermal design delivers exceptional cooling thanks to the dual air intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically situated vents. As a result, you should expect your system to keep cool as the action heats up. You will enjoy a robust and consistent high-end performance during every gaming session with Intel i7 14-core CPUs and tailored performance settings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!