eBay launches extra 15% off Labor Day sale: Switch OLED $301, refurb Sony XM5 $255, more

eBay is now launching its annual Labor Day sale today courtesy of its certified refurbished storefront and beyond, taking an extra 15% off an assortment of tech, home goods, and more. Just apply code LABORDAYSAVE at checkout, which scores you free shipping as well. Our top pick from the sale is the Nintendo Switch OLED for $300.89 in new condition. Down from the usual $349 price tag you’d typically pay for a new model, today’s offer marks a rare chance to save on the recent release. This is well below our previous $335 mention and the best we’ve seen throughout 2022 so far. While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play on the big screen. Head below for more.

Marking the latest sale across the refurbished storefront and even some new condition listings like the lead deal, eBay just refreshed the program earlier in the year with some new retailers and listings. While you’ll want to go get a full rundown of what’s changed right here, all of the cornerstones of the eBay refurbished seal of approval remain. There’s now just loads of new inclusions from brands like Apple and Samsung with up to 2-year warranties attached. Not to mention the added assurance from a full refund guarantee.

We took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program earlier this year, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings. Here are some extra top picks:

Nintendo Switch OLED feature:

Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop. Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection. Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage. Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

