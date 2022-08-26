You can bring home a Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender from just $25 today (40% off)

Walmart has the Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender for $24.97 with free shipping in orders over $35 and with Walmart+. Otherwise, go for no-cost store pickup where available. Regularly $40, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. A very similar 900-watt variant can be found on Amazon for around $80, just for comparison’s sake. Delivering a Ninja personal-sized blending solution, it has enough power to crush “ice and pulverize tough ingredients.” A notable option for everything from your daily smoothie and protein shakes to whipping up some cocktails, it can also be used for light meal preparations, salsa, and sauces. The Pro Extractor blade is supported by nutrient extraction tech and it ships with a 20-ounce Ninja To-Go Cup and spout lid as well. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable blender from a brand as well known as Ninja in the kitchen space for less than $25. This far less powerful Bella model comes in at a couple dollars less, but it’s hard to recommend that over the 900-watt Ninja model featured above. If you’re looking to bring home a new blender of this caliber, today’s Walmart offer is certainly worth consideration.

While we are upgrading the kitchen gear, make sure you stop by today’s price drop on Instant’s Vortex Dual Air Fryer. This model regularly fetches closer to $220, but if you’re fast you can land one at $143, bringing the price back down to the all-time low we have only tracked once before. You’ll find more details on that right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender features:

The intuitive 600-watt push-to-blend motor base powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending.

Pro Extractor Blades Assembly easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions*. *Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

Blend directly in the 20 oz. Ninja To-Go Cups and then twist on a Spout Lid to enjoy on the go.

Check out the Recipe Inspiration Guide to easily prepare smoothies, shakes, and extractions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!