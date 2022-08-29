Bang & Olufsen’s Wireless Gaming Headset with virtual boom mic now $350 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation/PC at $350 shipped. Now available at the discounted rate in all colorways, this is $149 off the going rate they fetch at Microsoft and Best Buy as well as being a new all-time low at $47 below our previous mention. While certainly not the most affordable gaming headset out there, Bang & Olufsen is known for its audiophile-grade solutions with a “lossless” connection to your gaming rig of choice. Adaptive noise cancellation that keeps you in the game free of environmental distractions alongside Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound support, customizations via the companion app, and what the brand refers to as an “innovative virtual boom arm” with four separate mics round out the features set here. More details below.

If the high-end Bang & Olufsen treatment is overkill for your needs even with the $149 price drop, check out the Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset. This wired model works with just about any gaming platform so you can use it on your consoles and PC rig with a wired connection and a traditional boom arm microphone at a far lower price tag. You can land a set at $45 shipped on Amazon right now.

Then go dive into our recent SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review. Alongside ANC and wireless Bluetooth connectivity, this set also supports hot-swappable batteries so you can essentially charge and continue playing at the same time. Get a complete breakdown of what they have to offer in our hands-on video feature right here and then check out our PC gaming deal hub for more price drops.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset features:

Beoplay Portal are Bang & Olufsen’s newest headphones engineered for gaming, built with Active Noise Cancellation and designed for long-term wear. Beoplay Portal comes with Dolby Atmos for Headphones, offering virtualized surround sound for an immersive and precise gaming experience on Xbox and computer platforms. The virtual boom-arm makes way for crystal clear conversations .

