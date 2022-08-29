Samsung’s 32-inch Curved 4K 165Hz Monitor with Mini-LED backlight falls to $1,100, more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 32-inch Curved 4K Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Using a quantum Mini-LED backlighting system, the Odyssey Neo G7 has 1,196 local dimming zones to provide its quantum HDR 2000 performance. You’ll also have AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility baked into the monitor so all your games will feel smooth as can be with no tearing. The 4K panel here can operate up to 165Hz which is a major upgrade over the traditional 60Hz you’re probably used to. Connectivity is handled by the two HDMI 2.1 inputs and the single DisplayPort 1.4 port. The monitor will even switch automatically when a new signal is detected so you don’t have to use the OSD to switch to your console. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Having a secondary monitor for your laptop is a great way to have both a mobile workstation with a better home office setup, so why not save $313 on the Alienware X15 R1 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop? The RTX 3070 GPU and 11th Generation i7 processor will power through most any game you throw at it, even on high or ultra settings in most scenarios. Plus, there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 in tow for connecting to networks and hooking up peripherals like mice and keyboards.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 32-inch Curved 4K 165Hz Monitor features:

Quantum Matrix Technology, HDR 2000 and UHD resolution come together for a crystal clear picture.

1000R curved design supports eye comfort and gaming immersion. Top the leaderboard with the world’s first 4K gaming monitor, along with Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium pro.

Find your winning position. Swivel, tilt, pivot and adjust the height until you’re set up for victory. With ultrawide game view, discover hidden gems or flank enemies in full stealth with the ultra wide 21:9 aspect ratio.

