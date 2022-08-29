Segway Ninebot F40 scooter drops to $700 (Save $100) alongside other electric vehicles

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Segway electric vehicles with free shipping across the board. Our favorite has to be the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer is now delivering the second-best price of the year at within $9 of the 2022 low. The $100 in savings is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen to date, as well. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

This week’s Segway savings also carry over to a series of other models at either end of the pricing spectrum. You’ll find some more affordable options for just getting into the EV game, as well as higher-end and much more novel ways to travel around like self-balancing offerings and more. Check out some of our extra top picks:

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter features:

F40 reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, a max range of 25 miles on a single charge, and accommodates a max load of 220 lbs. 350W output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes. The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. With the 350W powerful motor, the F40 delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

