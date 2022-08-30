Bellroy’s eco-tanned leather Key Case hits new all-time low at nearly 30% off, now $39 shipped

The official Bellroy Amazon storefront is now offering its Key Case for $39 shipped in Basalt gray and Cobalt blue. You’ll also find the Racing green colorway at the same price via the official site. Regularly $55, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. As you might know from our launch coverage, it is made from eco-tanned leather and flex polymer with stainless steel hardware and ships with an extended 3-year warranty. It is designed to house up to five standard keys (or three keys and the optional Bellroy Key Tool) with a flipper mechanism that ejects the keys for use with one-hand. The detachable cord loop can also carry a larger car key or fob. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

A more affordable solution that falls into a similar category is the KeySmart Compact Minimalist Key Holder. It starts at just over $14 Prime shipped on Amazon to carry up to eight standard keys for even less. You won’t get the sort of classy leather-like treatment here, but there are a few color options and what is almost certainly a more rugged build to look forward to.

Another handy EDC pocket gadget to take a look at is Amazon’s steel 12-in-1 portable multi-tool. It is now sitting at a new all-time low at just over $5 Prime shipped with a heat-treated alloy steel build and host of “commonly used screwdrivers and sockets.” Dive in before the price jumps back up on you right here.

Bellroy Key Case features:

The included fob loop keeps your car key securely tethered, but can be removed to slim down your pockets for a night out. The flipper lets you flick out your keys, select the one you need and unlock the door, in a smooth one-handed move. Keys aren’t screwdrivers. Or box cutters. But our Key Tool is, and fits this case perfectly. So you can open parcels or get out of jams in a pinch. The adjustable winder creates just the right amount of friction to keep 3, 4 or 5 keys secure, but still accessible in a flick of the thumb.

