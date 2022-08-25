Amazon’s steel 12-in-1 portable multi-tool dropped to a new all-time low today at just $5

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToolsAmazon Basics
New low $5

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Portable Multi-Tool for $5.03 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $8.50 or $9 across 2022, we have seen it go for even more this year with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low at nearly $2 below our previous mention. Made of what Amazon refers to as hardened, heat-treated alloy steel, it also features a “rust-resistant” chrome finish. This model is described as a multi-function tool that houses “commonly used screwdrivers and sockets” to deliver not only a good all-around solution, but also a solid option for biker riders with a series of 1/4-inch sockets (6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm). The foldable design also “fits easily into a pocket, glove compartment, tool belt, or toolbox.” More details below. 

Multi-tools from trustworthy brands don’t get much more affordable than $5. But if you’re better off with something a little bit more discreet you can slide onto your keychain, it is worth taking a look at the Nite Ize DoohicKey. It houses an integrated bottle opener, box cutter, three wrench sizes, a standard ruler, and a flathead screwdriver in a single unit at $5 Prime shipped

Then go check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer multi-tool with a lifetime guarantee before you dive into this ongoing rare deal on Leatherman’s steel Multi-Tool Bracelet. Now marked down from as much as $150, you can land one from $60 via the official site right now with all of the details you’ll need waiting in our coverage right here. Swing our tool hub for more. 

Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Portable Multi-Tool features:

  • 12-in-1 multi-function tool with commonly used screwdrivers and sockets; designed to accommodate almost any repair issue
  • Includes 4x Phillips screwdrivers (PH0, PH1, PH2, PH); 3x slotted screwdrivers (3mm, 4mm, 5mm), 1/4-inch adapter, and 4x 1/4-inch sockets (6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm)
  • Made of hardened, heat-treated alloy steel with a rust-resistant chrome finish
  • Folds down for safe, convenient storage; compact size fits easily into a pocket, glove compartment, tool belt, or toolbox

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Limbo, Battle Chasers, Le...
Thermaltake’s RTX 3060 Ti desktop comes in an ope...
Super73 R electric motorbike with 75-mile range at low ...
Review: Anker launches new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 head...
Amazon’s latest watch sale has Tissot, Timex, Cit...
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View and Flip Cove...
Official Disney toys, apparel, and plushies now 40% off...
CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is a flexible 240Hz OLED gaming mon...
Load more...
Show More Comments