Amazon’s steel 12-in-1 portable multi-tool dropped to a new all-time low today at just $5

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Portable Multi-Tool for $5.03 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $8.50 or $9 across 2022, we have seen it go for even more this year with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low at nearly $2 below our previous mention. Made of what Amazon refers to as hardened, heat-treated alloy steel, it also features a “rust-resistant” chrome finish. This model is described as a multi-function tool that houses “commonly used screwdrivers and sockets” to deliver not only a good all-around solution, but also a solid option for biker riders with a series of 1/4-inch sockets (6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm). The foldable design also “fits easily into a pocket, glove compartment, tool belt, or toolbox.” More details below.

Multi-tools from trustworthy brands don’t get much more affordable than $5. But if you’re better off with something a little bit more discreet you can slide onto your keychain, it is worth taking a look at the Nite Ize DoohicKey. It houses an integrated bottle opener, box cutter, three wrench sizes, a standard ruler, and a flathead screwdriver in a single unit at $5 Prime shipped.

Then go check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer multi-tool with a lifetime guarantee before you dive into this ongoing rare deal on Leatherman’s steel Multi-Tool Bracelet. Now marked down from as much as $150, you can land one from $60 via the official site right now with all of the details you’ll need waiting in our coverage right here. Swing our tool hub for more.

Amazon Basics 12-in-1 Portable Multi-Tool features:

12-in-1 multi-function tool with commonly used screwdrivers and sockets; designed to accommodate almost any repair issue

Includes 4x Phillips screwdrivers (PH0, PH1, PH2, PH); 3x slotted screwdrivers (3mm, 4mm, 5mm), 1/4-inch adapter, and 4x 1/4-inch sockets (6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm)

Made of hardened, heat-treated alloy steel with a rust-resistant chrome finish

Folds down for safe, convenient storage; compact size fits easily into a pocket, glove compartment, tool belt, or toolbox

