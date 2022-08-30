Stream and record your gameplay with EVGA’s XR1 Pro Capture Card at its new low of $90

Amazon is currently offering the EVGA XR1 Pro Capture Card for $89.99 shipped. This capture card has gone between $130 and $150 through most of 2022 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The deal is also matched at Best Buy. The XR1 Pro is designed for capturing gameplay from consoles with 1440p60 or 4K30 recordings to your computer and 1440p144 or 4K60 pass-through to your monitor or TV. There are even customizable RGB LEDs on the top of the capture card with the audio-mixing capability built-in with the control dial up top. It is OBS certified and offers a plug-and-play setup that will work regardless if you’re using two PCs for streaming or playing on a console. Head below for more.

If you wanted to save some cash, you could instead go with the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card for $80. You will be limited to just 1080p60 recording and pass-through which is a step down from the EVGA option above, though if you’re just getting started it is a great option. You’ll also experience a plug-and-play setup with this capture card and its integrated H.264 encoder. While not specifically OBS certified, it will work with the program and other streaming solutions like XSplit.

If your game of choice is Project CARS or Forza, you may want to grab the HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX for Xbox at $201, a new Amazon all-time low. The officially licensed setup makes for a notable Forza Horizon 5 rig as well as for the upcoming new Forza Motorsport we got a good look at during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase with force feedback tech – the brand’s “newly designed dual-motor force feedback mechanism” – and an included security mount clamp system.

EVGA XR1 Pro Capture Card features:

It’s time to stream like a PRO with the new EVGA XR1 Pro Capture card. Capture every game play moment like it’s meant to be with true 1440p@144hz / 4k 60hz pass through. Stream instantly lag free or capture and record up to 1440p @ 60fps and share to the world.

