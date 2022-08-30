HORI’s Xbox Racing Wheel and pedals hits Amazon low at $201 ($99 off), more from $10.50

Amazon has now launched a new HORI gaming accessory sale with deals on Switch and Xbox gear from under $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX for Xbox Series X|S at $200.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is nearly $100 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It still sells for the full $300 directly from HORI as well. The DLX model delivers a “full-size” racing wheel, with a pedal unit, and metal paddle shifters “optimized for authentic racing simulation.” The officially licensed setup makes for a notable Forza Horizon 5 rig as well as for the upcoming new Forza Motorsport we got a good look at during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase with force feedback tech – the brand’s “newly designed dual motor force feedback mechanism” – and an included security mount clamp system. Head below for more HORI gaming accessory deals.

Browse through the rest of today’s HORI accessory sale right here. You’ll find its HORIPAD Switch controller decked out in Mushroom Kingdom artwork down at $20 alongside some of its Xbox gamepads and the PlayStand charger. The deals start from $10.50 and everything is waiting right here.

Check out our recent hands-on review of the new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED console as well as the matching HORI accessories. Now up for pre-order with Amazon’s guarantee in tow (you’ll pay the lowest price they drop to between now and release day no matter what they are listed at now), HORI unleashed Splatoon 3-themed carriers including the Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack and the Premium Vault Case just in-time for the latest edition of Nintendo’s inked-out squid shooter to hit store shelves. Get a closer look right here.

HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX features:

HORI brings the best in build-quality, customization options, and authentic racing simulation with the Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S. HORI’s Tokyo design team has brought all the features and quality of a full-size racing wheel with large and stable foot pedals and solid metal paddle shifters. Powerful yet fully adjustable force feedback brings you in the race with our newly designed dual motor force feedback mechanism. The Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S clamps securely to your table or racing wheel stand with sturdy clamps and steel parts. Completely programmable and adjustable – fine tune other settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity, rotation angle, and more. Officially Licensed by Microsoft.

