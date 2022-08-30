Save 50% on HyperX’s official Microsoft licensed CloudX Gaming Headset at low of $30, more

Amazon is now offering the HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset for $29.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This gaming headset has been officially certified and tested by Microsoft to ensure compatibility with your Xbox over the 3.5mm audio cable with in-line audio controls. Featuring in-line audio controls, the HyperX CloudX headset is built with a durable aluminum frame to stand up to abuse over the years. The noise-cancellation microphone can be detached from the headset when not needed and can be muted using those previously mentioned in-line controls. Head below to check out other gaming headset deals.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Having a good gaming mouse will improve your performance in FPS games and we’re currently tracking a deal on the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $60. There are nine programmable buttons that you can customize to be whatever you want. On top of that, the side 5-button action panel has “tailor-made” up/down click switches so you can easily access them.

HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset has been tested and approved by Microsoft and delivers signature HyperX comfort, durability, and amazing sound for serious Xbox gamers. CloudX has convenient in-line audio controls that sidestep system menus and put control right at your fingertips. The sturdy aluminum frame is designed for long-lasting reliability and to withstand the harsh rigors of daily gaming life. The 100% memory foam ear cushions and leatherette-padded headband provide award-winning comfort for those long weekends and late nights of gaming. 53mm drivers and enhanced bass reproduction pump out crystal clear high, mids, and lows, and the closed cup design mutes the outside world to completely immerse you in your game.

