SteelSeries Aerox 5 wired gaming mouse weighs only 66g with nine buttons, now $60 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from $80, this saves 25% and marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve tracked, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale. With a detachable USB-C cable and ultra lightweight design, this mouse features the latest tech all around. It weighs just 66g and packs an 18,000 CPI sensor with 400 IPS and 40G acceleration. There are nine programmable buttons that you can customize to be whatever you want. On top of that, the side 5-button action panel has “tailor-made” up/down click switches so you can easily access them. Dive into our hands-on review of the wireless versions to learn more about the Aerox 5 and then head below for additional information.

Give your new mouse a smooth surface to glide across when you pick up the KTRIO Large Gaming Desk Pad that’s available for $12 at Amazon. Spanning an impressive 31.5 by 11.8 inches, this desk pad has enough room for your mouse, keyboard, phone, and even drink. It ensures that your sensor and PTFE feet don’t skip a beat from an uneven surface, keeping you more immersed in any game.

Finish out your gaming setup with the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard that’s on sale for a new 2022 low of $105. Down from its normal going rate of $130, this is the best time yet to pick up the premium ROG Strix Flare keyboard. After checking that out, give Alienware’s RTX 3070 laptop a look that’s down to a new low and be sure to swing by our PC gaming page for other great ways to save.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired Gaming Mouse features:

Empower yourself to command any battlefield with the versatile, ultra-lightweight Aerox 5. Victory is in your hand with a lightning-fast 66g build, engineered to excel in any gaming genre with a wide range of customization. 9 programmable buttons provide gamers with quick shortcuts and macros to dominate the competition, including the 5-button side panel and the custom-built up/down flick switch. Our powerful IP54-rated AquaBarrier protection shields the Aerox 5 from water, dust, dirt, and more, while a TrueMove Air sensor delivers unrivaled precision and 1-to-1 tracking to outperform the competition. Customize your personal RGB display with PrismSync, offering 16.8 million brilliant colors across 3 zones for endless options. Engineered to perfection, the Aerox 5 has all the components for glory, except for one – you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

