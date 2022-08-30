LEGO slated to celebrate 100th Disney anniversary with new collectible minifigures

Next year in 2023, Disney will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary. The year-long celebration will likely see an appropriate amount of fanfare from the company, but ahead of time we can now report that LEGO builders will have something to look forward to. Arriving as next year’s licensed collectible minifigure series, the LEGO Group and Disney will be teaming up once again for a celebratory 100-year anniversary collection (71038).

LEGO Disney 100th-anniversary collectible minifigures coming in 2023

The final LEGO sets of 2022 are beginning to be revealed as the rumor mill moves over toward what we can expect from next year. We’ve already begun breaking down what to expect from the 2023 lineup, but today can report on what the latest from the collectible minifigure series lineups will be.

Each year the LEGO Group has been releasing a pair of collectible minifigure series. There is always a more overarching lineup with various characters that aren’t from any particular theme, which is then joined by a licensed collection. In past years we’ve seen plenty of different Disney IPs tapped, including this year’s Muppets series and last year’s Marvel lineup.

Launching in January, we’ll be seeing the 24th installment in the collection as set number 71037. This will be the first of the year’s waves and feature the usual random assortment of characters. Not all too much is known yet aside from its confirmed to launch on the first day of the day come 2023. Even more excitingly though, the LEGO Group is primed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney with a second lineup of figures based around all of the classic animation characters.

Though when the LEGO Group returns next year in 2023 for the 100th-anniversary collectible minifigure series, this will be the third time bringing Disney icons into the medium. We’ve seen two other waves of classic figures over the year, which came packed with everything from retro version of Mickey Mouse himself to Disney Princesses and more.

As for what the upcoming celebratory wave will have in store as LEGO set number 71038, we can expect that there will be 12 different characters in the lineup. There is such an endless number of likenesses we could see that it’s hard to pick out a dream selection. But there are a few staples that are likely to make the cut. Mickey and Minnie Mouse in some form of celebratory attire seem like no-brainers, as well as the likes of Snow White, which was one of the company’s first forays into feature film animation.

As far as pricing goes on upcoming collectible minifigures, the LEGO Group will likely continue pricing the new 100th-anniversary Disney figures at the $4.99 price point we’ve come to expect. Even past licensed themes have kept up this trend, so it doesn’t seem like something the company has any plans of adjusting in the near future.

Another thing that 9to5Toys is a bit more confident on is that we’ll be seeing the LEGO Group transition over to cardboard boxes for the collectible minifigure packaging. Builders have long been able to feel which figures were in blind bag sets thanks to foil wrappers that let distinct pieces stick out. Now, as we reported back with the Series 23 figures earlier this summer, the company will be transitioning over to these more obscuring boxes for LEGO set number 71038 and beyond.

Disney itself still has yet to reveal the 100th-anniversary campaign in any official capacity, but we should be hearing more at D23 next month.

