Ninja’s regularly $210 air fryer grill has the BBQ going all year at $150 shipped for today only

Amazon is now offering the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Indoor Grill for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this one is typically $210 at Amazon and has only been lower a couple of times over the last several months. Today’s deal is at least $60 off and the lowest we can find. This one “sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps” while delivering an indoor grilling solution year round with a 4-quart crisper basket, 6-quart cooking pot, and a grill-grate. It can reach temperatures up to 500 degrees with a design that provides “superheated airflow” so “you don’t have to flip foods like burgers or fish – no fuss, no sticking, no more falling apart.” More details below. 

If the grill-style cooker isn’t working for you, swing by the latest Amazon Instant Pot sale for some all-in-one solutions in the oven, dedicated air fryer, and multi-cooker categories. Starting from $78, you’ll also find some of the brand’s coffee makers and the sous vide machine marked down with up to $70 in savings to be had. 

Then head over to our home goods hub for even more including COSORI’s 10-quart family 14-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven. This one stands out with double-layer baking and smartphone connectivity for hands-free operation, voice commands, and its one set of one-touch presets. Now seeing only the second notable price drop since release, this relatively new model is marked down to $110 shipped at Amazon. 

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Indoor Grill features:

  • THE ORIGINAL NINJA FOODI GRILL: The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer.
  • CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors.
  • OUTDOOR GRILLING POWER ON YOUR COUNTERTOP: With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.
  • FORGET ABOUT DEFROSTING: Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes.
  • UP TO 75% LESS FAT: Air fry crisp with up to 75% less fat than deep frying (tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries), using the included 4-qt crisper basket.

