AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X is perfect for your gaming rig at new low of $246 (Reg. $295)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAMD
Reg. $295 $246

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core 16-thread Desktop Processor for $245.71 shipped. Normally, this CPU goes for around $295 or so these days and this discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Hot on the heels of AMD’s Zen 4 announcement last night, the Ryzen 7 5800X is still a solid processor choice for your upcoming PC build. Featuring eight processing cores and 16 threads, this CPU is perfect for both gaming and content creation. There’s a 4.7GHz max boost clock and it’s unlocked for overclocking if that’s not quite enough. You’ll also find full support for PCIe 4.0 and DDR4 to leverage high-speed RAM and storage. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Of course, you could instead check out the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for something more budget-friendly at $178. Sure, it doesn’t have PCIe 4.0 support nor does it feature the same amount of processing power as the 5800X above. However, there’s built-in Radeon graphics so you can play games and use your system without a dedicated GPU, which the CPU on sale in today’s lead deal requires.

However, you could just pick up the Alienware RTX 3070 laptop that’s on sale for $1,536.50 right now at Amazon. Down from $1,850, it packs an 11th Generation i7 processor and 360Hz display for a premium experience when on-the-go. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU features:

  • AMD’s fastest 8 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 16 processing threads.
  • Can deliver elite 100-plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games
  • Cooler not included, high-performance cooler recommended
  • 4.7 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 36 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
AMD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Apple discounts just-released movies to $10 or less alo...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Cryoboost HaloLock 7.5W Ch...
PowerA’s Wired Nintendo Switch GameCube Controll...
Crocs Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off + extra 20% o...
LEGO slated to celebrate 100th Disney anniversary with ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Papers Please, In...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII $30, L...
Nanoleaf’s Shapes mini triangle set delivers modu...
Load more...
Show More Comments