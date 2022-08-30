AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X is perfect for your gaming rig at new low of $246 (Reg. $295)

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core 16-thread Desktop Processor for $245.71 shipped. Normally, this CPU goes for around $295 or so these days and this discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Hot on the heels of AMD’s Zen 4 announcement last night, the Ryzen 7 5800X is still a solid processor choice for your upcoming PC build. Featuring eight processing cores and 16 threads, this CPU is perfect for both gaming and content creation. There’s a 4.7GHz max boost clock and it’s unlocked for overclocking if that’s not quite enough. You’ll also find full support for PCIe 4.0 and DDR4 to leverage high-speed RAM and storage. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Of course, you could instead check out the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G for something more budget-friendly at $178. Sure, it doesn’t have PCIe 4.0 support nor does it feature the same amount of processing power as the 5800X above. However, there’s built-in Radeon graphics so you can play games and use your system without a dedicated GPU, which the CPU on sale in today’s lead deal requires.

However, you could just pick up the Alienware RTX 3070 laptop that’s on sale for $1,536.50 right now at Amazon. Down from $1,850, it packs an 11th Generation i7 processor and 360Hz display for a premium experience when on-the-go. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU features:

AMD’s fastest 8 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 16 processing threads.

Can deliver elite 100-plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Cooler not included, high-performance cooler recommended

4.7 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 36 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

