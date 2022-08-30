These award-winning earbuds offer great sound and instant translation for $99 (Reg. $220)

Once upon a time, earbuds were just a method for getting music from your phone into your ears. Now, they bring more to the part. Along with HD sound quality, the Mymanu CLIK S can provide live audio translations in 37 different languages. You can grab them today for only $99 (Reg. $220) using code CLIK at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most people who own wireless earbuds tend to keep them in for much of the day. It’s just really useful being able to listen to audio messages and take calls effortlessly. And when you want to listen to music or spoken content, your ears are already primed.

The Mymanu CLIK S take this kind of functionality to the next level. Honored at the CES Innovation Awards and the Red Dot Design Awards, these innovative earbuds offer exceptional sound quality and a battery life of 30 hours.

But the real killer feature here is live translation. Based on machine learning technology, it allows you to understand others in 37 languages. That means you can connect with over two billion people around the globe.

The earbuds also have some smart translation features, like the ability to save commonly used phrases and convert spoken words into text on your clipboard.

Whether you’re a regular traveler or just interested in different cultures, these earbuds are an essential addition to your daily routine.

They are normally priced at $220, but you can get them today for only $99 using the $58 discount code CLIK at checkout.

