Get lifetime access to the highly-rated Mindfulness.com for $70

Derived from Buddhist practices, mindfulness is about bringing your attention to the present moment and letting all other thoughts drift away. Mindfulness.com offers a wide range of tools and exercises for meditation and mental well-being.

Derived from Buddhist practices, mindfulness is about bringing your attention to the present moment and letting all other thoughts drift away. It takes a little practice to achieve this mental slate — but once you master the techniques, it can really improve your mental health.

Mindfulness.com is one of the most popular platforms for learning about mindfulness and meditation. Used by over a million people worldwide, the app gives you unlimited access to 2,000 mindful practices and a new meditation session for every day of the year.

With input from professors, monks, psychologists and other experts, Mindfulness also offers other content for your mental well-being. For example, Plus members can enjoy hundreds of soothing soundscapes that encourage relaxation and sleep, and tutorials on mindful living practices.

The best part about all of this is that it won’t take much of your day. Each practice takes no longer than a few minutes, whether it is simple breathing exercises or full meditations.

The app is rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.6 stars on Google Play, while 99.3% of paying users would recommend Mindfulness.com to a friend.

The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

