Upgrade your desk with the ASUS TUF 30-inch 1080p UltraWide 144Hz monitor at low of $290

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 30-inch 1080p UltraWide 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 shipped. Down from $350, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a 30-inch 21:9 aspect ratio screen, this monitor is a great option both for productivity and gaming alike. It features a 144Hz refresh rate and 2560×1080 resolution, meaning even mid-range graphics cards should be able to drive it easily. On top of that, it has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and even support for FreeSync Premium if you have an AMD graphics card to deliver a tear-free experience. Keep reading for more.

Update 8/30 @ 4:57 PM: Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Down $120 from its normal $320 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before.

Clean up your desk with the North Bayou monitor mount that features full-motion and a gas spring at $27 on Amazon. It supports displays ranging from 17- to 30-inches and up to 19.8-pounds. Getting a new monitor is great and all, but getting a new monitor and a tidier workstation is even better. I much prefer monitors mounted on arms like this because it cleans up my desk space and gives me more room for products, devices, and more.

Don’t forget to check out the Govee DreamView T1 Light Kit that’s on sale for 28% off today. Coming in at $107.50, you’ll find this is a solid way to add a splash of color to your gaming space. While this specific lighting kit can’t, other Govee products can tie into Razer gear at your battlestation, making them a solid choice when it comes to RGB lighting in your space.

ASUS TUF UltraWide Monitor features:

The TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A is a 30-inch WFHD (2560 x 1080) 1500R curved gaming monitor with an ultrafast 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time for extremely immersive gameplay. It features exclusive Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology and AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate ghosting and tearing.

