Govee RGBIC lighting now integrates with your Razer Chroma gaming setup with latest update

Today, Razer and Govee announced a partnership that I honestly wasn’t expecting to write about. Govee is one of the now most popular brands for RGB lighting found on Amazon thanks to the company’s start with budget-focused products and eventual expansion into more premium smart lighting gear. Now, Govee integrates with Razer’s Synapse 3 software on your desktop to deliver a whole-room lighting experience based around your gaming PC. How does this work and what products does this work with? Let’s take a closer look.

Govee Razer integration illuminates your gaming setup

This partnership is far from Razer’s first foray into connecting with smart home platforms. Notably, the gaming brand has had a Philips Hue and Nanoleaf partnerships for years now. So, while it shouldn’t be surprising to see Govee get in on the game, I absolutely wasn’t expecting this to happen.

Govee, like we mentioned above, is well-known for making more budget-friendly alternatives to Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, recently launching competing products to both brands at better price points. Sure, Govee lacks the HomeKit tie-ins that both Hue and Nanoleaf deliver, but if that’s not important, Govee delivers a solid experience for the price. I’ve used Govee gear in my setup for years personally, and I’ve never had a problem with the quality.

Today’s announcement comes in the form of Govee launching a desktop-based application to control its products, as well as integration with Razer’s Synapse 3 software. What this enables is the “ultimate 360 lighting experience” that connects your room lighting and gaming setup together for an all-inclusive experience.

How to set up Govee lights with Razer Synapse 3

First, make sure that the Govee Home App is installed on your smartphone and your lights and device are on the same network. Ensure your computer is on the same network. Open Razer Synapse 3 and the Govee Desktop App on your computer. Add the lights to Razer Synapse 3 and command them through Razer’s Chroma Control.

Once all of that is set up, you’ll be able to integrate your gaming peripherals with Govee’s lights for an all-inclusive RGB setup. This will take your streams to the next level and is sure to impress friends when they come over.

What Govee products are compatible with Razer Synapse 3?

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m very happy that Govee gear is now integrating with Razer Chroma-enabled products. While there’s only a handful of integrations available on Govee’s side, they did say that they’re trying to expand the assortment that works with Synapse 3 and hopefully will have more products in the lineup soon. Govee has plenty of RGBIC strips, lights, and other gear that I would love to see integrate with Synapse, specifically the brand’s light bars, so here’s to hoping these updates come out soon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!