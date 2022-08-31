Amazon’s LifeStraw sale with adventure-ready filter bottles, pitchers, more starts from $7

Amazon has now launched a new LifeStraw sale featuring the brand’s popular portable water filters as well as a host of filtered pitchers and bottles. One standout is the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle from $28.21 shipped in various colorways. Regularly $40 and sometimes as much as $45, today’s deal is the first time it has returned to the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 1 liter water bottle packed with the brand’s filter technology designed to rid up to 1,000 liters of water from “microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter and sand, dirt, cloudiness and more.” As solid an option out in the woods or on hikes as it is for daily use and more, it can be filled “with water from a lake, river or tap” for cleaning drinking anywhere, according to LifeStraw, and the included carabiner clip is a nice add-on as well. Head below for more details. 

Alongside some accessories for those already invested in the brand, today’s Amazon sale also features its standard issues filter drinking straws as well as full on pitchers and more. The deals start from just over $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you can get a closer look at all of it right here on this landing page

On top of this deal on the Kershaw Volt II pocket knife, another notable add-on to your outdoor adventure kit is this 2-pack of Vont Collapsible LED Lanterns. Now down to $13, or $6.50 a pop, for today only as part of Amazon’s Gold Box, they feature 30-LED arrays as well as “military-grade” construction and “up to 90 hours” of operation with the included batteries. Dive in before the price jumps back up tonight in this morning’s coverage

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle features:

  • ADVANCED WATER FILTRATION. Protects against, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter and sand, dirt, cloudiness and more; improves taste
  • MADE TO LAST. Long-lasting membrane microfilter lasts up to 4,000 liters and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 100 liters of water with proper use and maintenance
  • RIGOROUSLY TESTED. Reusable, durable and BPA-free, independently lab tested to meet protocols established by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NSF International/ANSI
  • THOUGHTFUL AND SUSTAINABLE DESIGN. 1 liter capacity. Every fill avoids 2 single use plastic bottles of water! Easy to use, easy to clean bottle and cap are dishwasher safe once the filter is removed.

