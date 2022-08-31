Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards on sale from $155 in cert. refurb sale (Orig. $299+)

Through the end of the week, Woot is now discounting a selection of refurbished iPad keyboard accessories. With prices starting at $90, Prime members will score free shipping while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Our top pick has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard marked down to $159.99. You’d more regularly pay $349 for a new condition model over at Amazon, with today’s offer delivering a match of the all-time low for only the third time at $189 off.

Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard sports a signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. It’ll let you take full advantage of your iPad Pro’s power with the ergonomic features. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro or even the new iPad Air 5, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Woot also has the accessory marked down to $154.99 in the refurbished sale, which delivers the best we’ve seen this year from its usual $299 going rate. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPads, this one has all of the same features to improve the typing experience or just your overall productivity.

Then as far as the iPads themselves go, this week has seen quite a few different offerings go live. A fitting headliner is the flagship 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, which is now on sale for the first time in months. There’s up to $350 in savings attached to several storage capacities as well as both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations all starting from $999. Though if that comprehensive of a package is a bit much for your needs, the 10.9-inch M1 iPad Air 5 is an easy contender, especially considering pricing starts at $559.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!