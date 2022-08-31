Audio-Technica unleashed its latest Bluetooth-ready wireless AT-LP3XBT turntable today

Today, Audio-Technica is releasing its new AT-LP3XBT turntable. Old school record players have become increasingly popular over the years, whether it’s to enjoy the warm analog audio of older records, new releases coming to vinyl, or just as a notable piece of furniture in the living room. The new Audio-Technica AT-LP3XBT turntable delivers on all of that and more with a classic aesthetic and some modern-day extras like wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for a closer look at the latest entry to the Audio-Technica turntable lineup.

Audio-Technica AT-LP3XBT turntable

Coming in as a direct successor to what the brand describes as its popular AT-LP3, the new AT-LP3XBT brings Bluetooth into the mix as one of its mid-tier options with a price to match.

Audio-Technica announced today the release of its AT-LP3XBT automatic wireless turntable. A successor of the popular AT-LP3 turntable, the new turntable offers all the benefits of vinyl with the freedom of Bluetooth connectivity.

The AT-LP3XBT features a fully automatic belt-drive turntable with support for both 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records as well as being able to connect wirelessly to speakers and other Bluetooth devices. Of course, you can also leverage the analog wireless audio I/O to link up with wired audio systems and powered speakers via the included dual RCA output cable as well.

Alongside the anti-resonance die-cast aluminum platter and felt mat, Audio-Technica says the “turntable’s dampened base construction offers a reduced low-frequency feedback coloration.” And here are some details with respect to the tonearm and the user options there:

The tonearm’s removable AT-HS3 universal headshell and dual moving magnet cartridge allows you to experiment with your cartridge choice to find the perfect sound to suit your listening preferences. The AT-VM95C cartridge is compatible with any VM95 Series replacement stylus, offering a wide choice of options for every budget and application.

You’ll also find compatibility with the high-quality Qualcomm aptXTM audio codec as well as “an external AC adapter that handles the AC/DC conversion outside of the chassis” that, according to AT, will also reduce noise on the signal chain.

The new Audio-Technica AT-LP3XBT turntable is available now for $329 shipped in black or white. It ships with an AT-HS3 universal headshell, detachable RCA output cable (dual RCA male to dual RCA male with ground), 45 RPM adapter, removable hinged duster cover, and the detachable power cable. Just keep in mind, you can land a slightly lower-tier previous-generation model with a similar feature set at around $219 as well.

Then go check out the new Audio-Technica 96kHz AT2020-X USB mic with multi-function LED we covered recently while you’re at it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!