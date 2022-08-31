eufy’s recently-released SmartDrop package box falls to $200 following 50% discount, more

eufy’s official Amazon storefront now offers its recently-released SmartDrop Smart Package Drop Box for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $400 going rate, this is $100 below previous mentions and a new all-time low. At 50% off the usual price, this is also still one of the very first discounts to date since launching earlier in the year. eufy’s new SmartDrop takes porch pirate protection to a whole new level with a design that continues to keep packages safe even after they’ve been delivered. Alongside the box itself, there’s an onboard 1080p camera that keeps tabs on when deliveries happen and other porch activity for that matter. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to keep important documents and the like safe inside your home, eufy also just released a new Wi-Fi Smart Safe that is now on sale for the first time. Dropping down to $199.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $50 off. This smart safe features open and tamper alerts for some added peace of mind thanks to the onboard Wi-Fi, as well as an integrated fingerprint scanner and keypad to complement the functionality delivered by the companion app.

Then for the latest from Anker and its sub brands, be sure to check out its all-new MagSafe Power Bank. This new slim offering arrives just in time for the iPhone 14 announcement next week and packs a 5,000mAh battery with an even more compact build than previous release. Now available for purchase, this is one accessory that is sure to be a must-have for adopters of Apple’s newest handset.

eufy SmartDrop features:

Secure your deliveries regardless if you’re home or out and about. Whether you’ve just stepped out, can’t get to the door, or are on vacation, SmartDrop will be waiting for you with your packages safe and sound. SmartDrop’s sturdy, all-metal body will protect your parcels 24/7 from porch pirates and the elements, so you can say goodbye to weather-damaged and missing packages. Get a notification and watch every package delivery with a 1080p HD camera right from your phone in real time, or watch the recording later. You can even talk to the courier via two-way audio or check how many deliveries you’ve received while you’ve been gone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!