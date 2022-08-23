Anker launches new slim MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank ahead of iPhone 14 

Today, Anker is launching an all-new addition to its collection of MagSafe power banks, with a just-revealed MagGo release that is its slimmest offering yet. Packing an expected 7.5W output, the new 5,000mAh power bank is designed especially for the latest iPhones with magnetic charging tech and a refreshed, compact design.

Anker MagSafe Power Bank slim launches ahead of iPhone 14

Anker first launched its MagGo lineup last fall following the iPhone 13 launch, and now we’re getting another new addition to the series. Noted by support for Apple’s MagSafe standard for clipping to its latest smartphones, the lineup is now receiving a new baseline portable battery.

Taking on a much more slim approach than we’ve seen from previous releases, the new Anker MagSafe Power Bank packs much of the same specs as before. The power pack is based around a 5,000mAh internal battery that can dish out 7.5W speeds over the main magnetic wireless charging pad; there’s still a USB-C port on the bottom for actually refueling the accessory, as well.

Though the real highlight of the new release has to be the refreshed form-factor. The footprint itself hasn’t changed all too much, but the thickness is now not quite as unwieldy as before. It’ll definitely be an appreciated change for anyone who uses one of these magnetic power packs on a regular basis and should be a better match to Apple’s latest.

As the new baseline model in the MagGo lineup, this slimmed down Anker MagSafe Power Bank is a direct replacement of its predecessor. The original model launched back when the iPhone 12 first hit the scene two years back, and is now being replaced by a much more appealing form-factor.

While you won’t be able to buy the now sold out original model, today’s new release does join some of the other additions to the magnetic charging lineup. Most recently we saw an entry at the completely opposite end of the spectrum with the 10,000mAh Foldable MagGo Power Bank, which packs a much more bulky build to accommodate twice the battery capacity. Then there’s also the 5000mAh offering with a built-in stand that offers some extra functionality for those who want to prop up their iPhone while refueling out and about.

Even so, the new slim Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank is the most affordable of them. Now avaiable for purchase, the new release clocks in at $49.99. You can currently buy it direct from Amazon, with shipping slated for early September. We’re likely going to see some other exciting new Anker gear release for the iPhone 14 launch next month, and today’s reveal should give us a good idea at what the company has in store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!