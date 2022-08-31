Samsung’s back to school-ready Chromebook Go packs 12-hour battery life at $250 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings just in time for back to school with today’s offer coming within $7 of the best price throughout the summer. Delivering Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS machine, its Galaxy Chromebook Go lives up to the name for a design that’s perfect for tagging along to the classroom or really just browsing the web and more away from the desk. Its 14-inch ‎1366 x 768 display is paired with other features like Wi-Fi 6 as well as USB-C connectivity and 12-hour battery life for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing.

And then if the Samsung offering above just wasn’t doing it, we’re also tracking a collection of ASUS Chromebooks on sale just in time for bringing to class this fall semester. The savings kick off with our favorite release of the batch, which brings the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 down to $300 following a 25% price cut. Though there are also some more affordable models that are marked down to as low as $90.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill. Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

