ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 sees 25% back to school discount to $300, more from $90

Just in time for back to school, Amazon is now discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebooks with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $299.99. This new all-time low arrives from its usual $400 going rate and amounts to 25% in savings. This is $45 under our previous mention from earlier in the year, as well. Fittingly for one of the newest additions to the ASUS Chromebook line, its Flip C433 arrives with a 2-in-1 design centered around a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display. The entire package is powered by a core M3 processor that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And to round out the back to school upgrade, there are a pair of USB-C ports which arrive alongside a USB-A slot and microSD card input. Head below for other back to school-ready Chromebook discounts from $90.

ASUS Chromebook price cuts:

As far as other back to school deals go, don’t forget that you can still score the best prices to date across an assortment of OnePlus gear. Ranging from the brand’s latest flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 10 Pro which starts from $720 to ANC earbuds and wearables, the savings won’t be around for too much longer.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features:

14 inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 4-way NanoEdge display featuring ultra-narrow bezels (5mm thin) around each side of the display that allows for a 14-inch screen to fit in the body of a 13-inch laptop footprint. The Full HD display has a durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. Powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor (up to 3.4 GHz) for super-fast and snappy performance. If you use a ton of tabs or run lots of apps, this has the power to get it all done with ease.

