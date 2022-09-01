Renewed Amazon 4-series and Omni 4K Fire TVs are starting from just $190 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering some solid prices on Amazon’s latest 4K Fire TV models with prices starting from $190 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One option that will make for a notable guest or bedroom display (among other things) is the 50-inch Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $244.99. Regularly listed between $250 and $470 in new condition at Amazon, this is at least $105 under the next best price and a particularly affordable way to land a 2021 50-inch 4K panel. Features include 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus alongside three HDMI inputs and the Alexa voice command action for “apps, movies, shows, checking the weather, sports scores, and more.” This is a Fire TV as well so you’ll have direct access to all of those aforementioned streaming services and apps as well. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for additional price drops.

Over on this landing page, you’ll also find additional sizes of the model detailed above starting from $190 as well as the higher-end Amazon Omni series options staring from $260. Pricing across the board is the best we can find and, again, an affordable way to land an extra display for the kitchen, basement, vacation home/rental property, and more.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch and opt for a Google TV, the 2022 Hisense A6H models are seeing some solid price drops at Amazon this morning as well. Now at new all-time lows, these models feature gaming modes and the Google TV ecosystem starting from $318 shipped right now. Just be sure to swing by our 4K TV guide for even more premium 2022 models as well.

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD. Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more. Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

