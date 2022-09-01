Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $30 ahead of next week’s iPhone 14 launch

Today only, Woot is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll pay a $6 delivery fee. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at 24% off. This is $2 under our previous mention from back on Prime Day, as well. Whether you’re looking to score Apple’s new iPhone 14 next month and want to prepare or are just finally ready to upgrade an existing iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with Apple’s unique take on wireless charging, today’s deal is as notable as they come. The official MagSafe Charger provides all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12 or 13’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are still headlined by the all-new M2 MacBook Air. This model is now on sale for one of the very first times and sitting at $1,099. Sporting the new M2 chip, there’s also MagSafe and more at $100 off.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

